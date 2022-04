HOW refreshing IS IT to see people like Musk, Trump, Rogan, Maher and the select few tell things like it is WITHOUT fear of what people think.



They're all saying what MOST are thinking.



This one from Musk tonight is HALL OF FAME TWEET quality.



100%



Enjoy!





Convert Twitter SF HQ to homeless shelter since no one shows up anyway — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 10, 2022