WORLD'S WORST BRAND DECISION? VW Rumored To Be Changing Name To VOLTSWAGEN And It's Not Even April Fools!

Volkswagen accidentally posted a press release on its website a month early on Monday announcing a new name for its U.S. operations, Voltswagen of America, emphasizing the German automaker’s electric vehicle efforts.

A spokesman for the company declined to comment on the release, which was dated April 29 and has since been taken down.

A person familiar with the company’s plans confirmed the authenticity of the release to CNBC. They asked to remain anonymous because the plans were not meant to be public yet.





Editor Comment: Is the first model going to be named AstraZeneca?





