WORST DAY EVER! Ferrari GOES WOKE And Their STOCK GETS BROKE!

Oh, Ferrari, you magnificent beast of Italian engineering—or so we thought. On what can only be described as a Prancing Horse funeral, the Maranello maestros unveiled their first fully electric vehicle, a sleek abomination set to hit the roads by 2025. But the stock market? It didn't just yawn; it drop-kicked the shares straight into the abyss. A 5% nosedive in hours, wiping out €2 billion in value faster than you can say "range anxiety." Ouch. The market's review? A collective "Non, grazie" louder than a V12 exhaust note at full throttle.
Ferrari, darling, you've built your empire on the soul-shattering symphony of naturally aspirated engines that make grown men weep with joy. The wail of a 458 Italia isn't just sound—it's opera, it's foreplay, it's the reason we forgive your €300,000 price tags and eternal waitlists. But an EV? That's like swapping Sophia Loren for a Roomba. Silent, efficient, and utterly devoid of passion. Your new "electrified" future promises torque vectors and adaptive regen braking, but where's the drama? The drama of a downshift that shakes your ribcage? The market smelled the heresy from a mile away, and it punished you accordingly.
Investors aren't buying the hype. Shares plummeted as whispers turned to screams: "Ferrari's selling out!" Sure, Elon Musk's Tesla empire proves EVs can be sexy (in a cybertruck-y way), but you're not Tesla. You're the brand that defined aspiration with red paint and gold crests, not software updates and charging ports. Analysts are cackling: "Who wants a Ferrari that doesn't wake the neighbors?" It's like announcing a vegan steak—technically possible, but why ruin the fantasy? The stock's freefall echoed the ghosts of combustion past, reminding everyone that Ferrari's magic isn't in batteries; it's in the burn.
CEO Benedetto Vigna tried the charm offensive: "This is evolution, not revolution." Buddy, evolution gave us thumbs; revolution gave us Ferraris. The market's verdict? A swift kick to the wallet. Shares closed redder than your signature hue, with day-traders toasting to the "Enzo's revenge." Will the EV flop like a fish on Monza's asphalt? Or will it lure eco-hipsters with carbon-fiber guilt? One thing's clear: Ferrari's worst day ever wasn't a speed bump; it was a reality check. Pedal to the metal, boys—before the silent era silences your roar forever.