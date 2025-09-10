WORST DAY EVER! Ferrari GOES WOKE And Their STOCK GETS BROKE!

Oh, Ferrari, you magnificent beast of Italian engineering—or so we thought. On what can only be described as a Prancing Horse funeral, the Maranello maestros unveiled their first fully electric vehicle, a sleek abomination set to hit the roads by 2025. But the stock market? It didn't just yawn; it drop-kicked the shares straight into the abyss. A 5% nosedive in hours, wiping out €2 billion in value faster than you can say "range anxiety." Ouch. The market's review? A collective "Non, grazie" louder than a V12 exhaust note at full throttle.



Ferrari, darling, you've built your empire on the soul-shattering symphony of naturally aspirated engines that make grown men weep with joy. The wail of a 458 Italia isn't just sound—it's opera, it's foreplay, it's the reason we forgive your €300,000 price tags and eternal waitlists. But an EV? That's like swapping Sophia Loren for a Roomba. Silent, efficient, and utterly devoid of passion. Your new "electrified" future promises torque vectors and adaptive regen braking, but where's the drama? The drama of a downshift that shakes your ribcage? The market smelled the heresy from a mile away, and it punished you accordingly.



Investors aren't buying the hype. Shares plummeted as whispers turned to screams: "Ferrari's selling out!" Sure, Elon Musk's Tesla empire proves EVs can be sexy (in a cybertruck-y way), but you're not Tesla. You're the brand that defined aspiration with red paint and gold crests, not software updates and charging ports. Analysts are cackling: "Who wants a Ferrari that doesn't wake the neighbors?" It's like announcing a vegan steak—technically possible, but why ruin the fantasy? The stock's freefall echoed the ghosts of combustion past, reminding everyone that Ferrari's magic isn't in batteries; it's in the burn.



CEO Benedetto Vigna tried the charm offensive: "This is evolution, not revolution." Buddy, evolution gave us thumbs; revolution gave us Ferraris. The market's verdict? A swift kick to the wallet. Shares closed redder than your signature hue, with day-traders toasting to the "Enzo's revenge." Will the EV flop like a fish on Monza's asphalt? Or will it lure eco-hipsters with carbon-fiber guilt? One thing's clear: Ferrari's worst day ever wasn't a speed bump; it was a reality check. Pedal to the metal, boys—before the silent era silences your roar forever.



?? 1000bhp

?? 329 miles of range

?? Active suspension tech



Ferrari has released the first details of its debut EV – here's everything we know: https://t.co/nNiudzD7Pm pic.twitter.com/At5i4OGOCp — Autocar (@autocar) October 9, 2025



