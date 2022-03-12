WORST Future Vehicle Render EVER? Mag Envisions The Corvette SUV And The Results Are BURNING People's EYES!

Agent001 submitted on 12/3/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:14:13 AM
We've seen a LOT of renders over the years but this one could be the ABSOLUTE worst. Give us YOUR feedback...2025 @Chevrolet Corvette SUV: What we know so far: https://t.co/tbCeww2pzq pic.twitter.com/15bTcDeaCn— Car and Driver (@CARandDRIVER) December 3, 2022
