WORST PR MOVE EVER FOR VW? This NEVER Should Have Happened!

Volkswagen experienced a significant security breach that caused a delay in tracking a stolen vehicle for a two-year-old girl.



According to reports, the car was stolen from the girl's parents in 2019, and they immediately reported the incident to Volkswagen's customer service center. However, due to a serious breach in the security system, it took nearly two years for the company to locate the stolen car.



The breach was caused by a vulnerability in the vehicle's anti-theft system, which allowed the thieves to disable the tracking system and prevent the car from being located. The delay in locating the stolen car caused significant stress and anxiety for the family, who feared for the safety and well-being of their child.



Volkswagen has since acknowledged the security breach and taken steps to address the vulnerability in their anti-theft system. The company has also apologized to the family for the delay in locating their stolen vehicle.



This incident highlights the importance of strong security measures in vehicles, particularly when it comes to anti-theft systems. Companies must take proactive steps to identify and address vulnerabilities in their systems to ensure the safety and security of their customers.





