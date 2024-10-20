WOULD YOU LIKE FRIES WITH THAT? Ford Gets Some Good Product Exposure As Donald Trump Goes On An EXPEDITION And Works A Shift At McDonald's In Pennsylvania!

Agent001 submitted on 10/20/2024 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 4:38:37 PM

Views : 108 | Category: Spy News | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Donald Trump serving at a McDonald's would certainly be an unexpected sight, blending the lines between high-profile politics and everyday American life. If Trump were to work at McDonald's today, it might be perceived as a stunt to connect with the average American voter, showcasing a stark contrast to his billionaire businessman persona. This hypothetical scenario could serve multiple narratives: a publicity move to appear more relatable, an economic statement about job creation, or a critique of current employment conditions where even former presidents might take up fast-food jobs.

His presence behind the counter, taking orders or flipping burgers, would draw a mix of astonishment, support, or criticism. Social media would erupt with opinions, memes, and live videos, turning a local McDonald's into an instant tourist attraction. Politically, it could be spun to underline his campaign's focus on working-class issues or criticized as a superficial gesture lacking in real policy substance. Either way, it would be a powerful, if not surreal, image of political engagement with the populace.

And Ford got a nice Expedition cameo in the video...








https://x.com/bennyjohnson/status/1848066897792958704


WOULD YOU LIKE FRIES WITH THAT? Ford Gets Some Good Product Exposure As Donald Trump Goes On An EXPEDITION And Works A Shift At McDonald's In Pennsylvania!

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)