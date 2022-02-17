WOW, You Know When Wagons Are DEAD In Europe, Then They're DEAD! Say BYE To These Audi Estates!

Audi has halted sales of its A4 allroad and A6 allroad estates in the UK due to sluggish sales. The rugged estate models have been removed from Audi’s UK website along with the similar but more compact A1 Citycarver supermini, and the cars can no longer be configured by new buyers.



Audi sold just 292 examples of the A4 allroad in the UK in 2021, equating to barely more than 3% of A4 sales, while the 256 new A6 allroads sold accounted for just 4.4% of A6 sales.



In contrast, the much more expensive 444bhp RS 4 Avant found 446 buyers last year while Audi shifted more than 500 592bhp RS 6 Avant's in the UK, even with prices for the hot estates starting from £68,200 and £98,280 respectively.











