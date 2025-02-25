WRC Drivers Band Together To Protest FIA Ban Of Naughty Words

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem faces a fresh crisis after the stars of the World Rally Championship have formed a union in response to new regulations on driver conduct.

The WRC, which kicked off with Rally Monte Carlo on January 21-23, competed in Sweden a fortnight ago, with Britain's Elfyn Evans taking victory.

However, whilst in Sweden, controversy surrounded Hyundai's Adrien Fourmaux, who was fined €30,000, [20,000 suspended for 12 months] after saying, "We fucked up yesterday" in an interview following a power stage.

For 2025, the FIA launched a new sporting code for drivers regarding swearing. If they are repeat offenders, points can be docked or even banned from races.