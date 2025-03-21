WRC Drivers Refuse To Speak English In The Cockpit After Ban On Cussing

Following Adrien Fourmaux’s €10,000 fine for using the F-word in a stage-end interview after the powerstage in Sweden – imposed due to new language guidelines from the FIA – all Rally1 drivers and co-drivers, and some WRC2, unionized to form the World Rally Drivers’ Alliance (WoRDA).

In a statement, WoRDA asked for a meeting with FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem to discuss the matter, and argued the adrenaline coursing through their bodies at stage-end made the “severity of sanctions for minor, isolated and unintentional language lapses” now at an “unacceptable level”.

That statement was released on February 24, but it is understood that no discussion has taken place between the drivers and the FIA since.