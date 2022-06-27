WRC Rally Driver Stuck In Wrecked Car As Marshalls Took Pictures

The three-day rally championship at the edge of the Great Rift Valley in Naivasha, Kenya, was undeniably unforgiving for the 2022 WRC rally crews. Body panels were mangled, windscreens were crushed, and tires gorged. Mother nature wasn’t dishing out any favors. Crews who made it to the finish line will confess the conditions were both unpredictable and punishing.



After rolling his M-Sport Ford Puma in a rut cutting off a right-side handler during stage 8 on Saturday morning, Gus Greensmith and M-Sport co-driver Jonas Andersson found themselves in a situation straight out of a scene from The Twilight Zone.



