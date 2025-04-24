WRC Reverses No Swearing Ban After Drivers Stop Giving Interviews

Stage-end interviews will return at this week's Rally Islas Canarias after the World Rally Drivers Alliance (WoRDA) and the FIA reached an agreement over penalties for swearing during an event.

World Rally Championship drivers opted to remain silent or speak in their mother tongue during stage-end interviews at Safari Rally Kenya last month after Hyundai driver Adrien Fourmaux became the first to be sanctioned under the FIA's new motorsport-wide clampdown on “inappropriate language”.

Fourmaux was slapped with a €10,000 fine and hit with a suspended €20,000 fine for swearing during a television interview at the conclusion of Rally Sweden in February. Fourmaux was deemed to have breached Article 12.2.1.l of the 2025 FIA International Sporting Code that covers use of “inappropriate language” after saying “we f***ed up yesterday” during an interview when referring to a messy start to stage 11.