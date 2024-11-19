WRC Throws In The Towel On Hybrid Rally Cars After Just Two Years

Adjusting to life without hybrid power in the World Rally Championship next year won't require "a huge amount of work" in the off-season, according to M-Sport-Ford lead engineer Tim Jackson.

Last week the FIA confirmed that, as predicted, the 100kW control hybrid kits will be removed from Rally1 cars next year, having been first introduced in 2022 as part of the Rally1 ruleset.



The decision for cars to rely solely on 1.6 litre turbocharged internal combustion engines - powered by 100% sustainable fuel - for propulsion has been triggered due to a rise in the cost of running hybrid units, following the introduction of new safety guidelines at Greece's Acropolis Rally in September.