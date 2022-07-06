WSJ Reporter Documents Her Nightmare Trip In An EV Spending More Time CHARGING Than SLEEPING!. The Haters Are Going BANANAS!

I thought it would be fun.



That’s what I told my friend Mack when I asked her to drive with me from New Orleans to Chicago and back in an electric car.



I figured driving the brand-new Kia EV6 I’d rented would be a piece of cake. If, that is, the public-charging infrastructure cooperated.



We feel defeated pulling into a Nissan Mazda dealership in Mattoon, Ill. “How long could it possibly take to charge the 30 miles we need to make it to the next fast station?” I wonder.



Three hours. It takes 3 hours.



Oh—and we aimed to make the 2,000-mile trip in just under four days so Mack could make her Thursday-afternoon shift as a restaurant server.



The following week, I fill up my Jetta at a local Shell station. Gas is up to $4.08 a gallon.

I inhale deeply. Fumes never smelled so sweet.



