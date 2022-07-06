WSJ Reporter Documents Her Nightmare Trip In An EV Spending More Time CHARGING Than SLEEPING!. The Haters Are Going BANANAS!

Agent001 submitted on 6/7/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:38:29 AM

Views : 460 | Category: Reviews | Source: | SOURCE: www.wsj.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

I thought it would be fun.

That’s what I told my friend Mack when I asked her to drive with me from New Orleans to Chicago and back in an electric car.

I figured driving the brand-new Kia EV6 I’d rented would be a piece of cake. If, that is, the public-charging infrastructure cooperated.

We feel defeated pulling into a Nissan Mazda dealership in Mattoon, Ill. “How long could it possibly take to charge the 30 miles we need to make it to the next fast station?” I wonder.

Three hours. It takes 3 hours.

Oh—and we aimed to make the 2,000-mile trip in just under four days so Mack could make her Thursday-afternoon shift as a restaurant server.

The following week, I fill up my Jetta at a local Shell station. Gas is up to $4.08 a gallon.
I inhale deeply. Fumes never smelled so sweet.

Full, well done, tell it like it is article at the link. A must read.




Read Article


WSJ Reporter Documents Her Nightmare Trip In An EV Spending More Time CHARGING Than SLEEPING!. The Haters Are Going BANANAS!

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)