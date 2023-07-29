WTH? Democratic San Francisco's DA Brooke Jenkins Drops ALL CHARGES Against TWO CARJACKERS, Who Went OVER Embankment And SPECTACULARLY CRASHED The Vehicle!

A man and woman arrested for carjacking and crashing the vehicle in spectacular fashion had charges against them dropped, San Francisco's district attorney announced on Friday - despite footage of the broad daylight crash going viral.



Charges against Kevin Nelson, 36, and Jennifer Bonham, 31, both of San Francisco, were dropped 'pending further investigation and witness availability,' said the office of Brooke Jenkins, the Democrat DA. As of Friday, both were released from custody.



The pair are accused of holding up a motorist in a Lincoln sedan and hitting him with their skateboards in the Castro district of the city, near 19th and Dolores streets, on Saturday, and then robbing him of his car.



