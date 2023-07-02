Wait? Is Ferrari Actually Considering Tesla Like Rocket Thrusters For It's Electric Models?

It seems just about every automaker is gathering ideas for upcoming electric cars, even Ferrari. According to Teslarati, the Italian supercar maker applied for a patent for a "pulsejet" system to boost acceleration, which sounds much like Elon Musk's next-gen Tesla Roadster rocket thrusters. Elon Musk has actually gone so far as to suggest that the upcoming Tesla Roadster may be able to "fly" a bit. Keep in mind that this is the same CEO who has said on a number of occasions that Tesla's vehicles can function as boats for a short time. While they may float temporarily, and they're not going to get "hydrolocked" since there's no engine, driving any car into open water is a bad idea.



