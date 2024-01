The Yangwang U9 is a Chinese electric supercar that boasts impressive performance capabilities. However, its most notable feature is its tank-like ability to perform a "tank turn" by spinning in place. This maneuver is achieved through the use of four in-wheel electric motors, allowing each wheel to rotate independently. While not a traditional characteristic of supercars, the tank turn certainly adds an exciting and unique element to the driving experience.







