Wait, What? Did The Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing Finally Beat the Germans At Their Own Game?

Alot of good sports cars take some getting used to. The BMW M2 CS, the new Nissan Z, and even my own C7 Corvette all took some adjustment before I started to really love them. Arguably BMW's best driver's car, Nissan's shiny new sports car, and even my own personal dream car are all great in their own ways but aren’t without flaws that take time to get accustomed to. Keep that in mind. Now consider this: Within five minutes of driving the 2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing, it was clear that this thing was an all-time great. There is no better stick-shift sports sedan for sale today, save perhaps the V8-powered CT5-V Blackwing. On paper, you'd assume the CT4-V Blackwing's prime BMW competitor would be the M3 or M4. But it's a bit of an open secret that the M2 is generally regarded as the best-driving and most rewarding BMW M currently on offer. The CT4 doesn’t absolutely butcher it in terms of all-out performance, but that’s never something BMWs did to their rivals, either. All things considered, though, the Cadillac is just a better machine to drive. It has, finally, beaten the Bavarians at their own game.



Read Article