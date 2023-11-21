Wal Street Journal Scours Los Angeles And Finds Almost 30% Of All EV Chargers Are Broken

Tesla was arguably the first among EV makers to establish a robust charging network. However, as other companies strive to catch up, they also encounter challenges. While the non-Tesla network of EV chargers expands, ensuring the reliability of all chargers at these stations remains an ongoing issue, particularly as electric vehicles become more commonplace.



Joanna Stern, a reporter from the Wall Street Journal, took her Rivian R1T on a journey to all the non-Tesla DC fast charging stations she could find in the Los Angeles area. But despite this region being more charger-dense than any other in the country, what she found was quite discouraging.





