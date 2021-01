Tesla’s stock has been on a historic run over the last year that has not only pushed the company’s valuation to new highs, but it has redefined how people are looking at the company and other ventures involved in electric vehicles.

The automaker is now worth $800 billion, which is almost equivalent to the entire auto market combined.

Tesla’s stock is currently trading at around $844 per share — up from the equivalent of $100 per share just a year ago: