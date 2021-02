Potter also maintained his “Overweight” rating for the stock. Piper Sandler analyst Alexander Potter, a top-ranked Wall Street analyst, has raised his price target for Tesla stock to a “Street High” of $1,200 per share, up from his previous estimate of $515 per share.Potter also maintained his “Overweight” rating for the stock. In an extensive research note that spanned over a hundred pages, Potter outlined Tesla’s potential, highlighting that the electric car maker is taking on trillion-dollar industries. What is rather remarkable is that despite Piper Sandler’s undoubtedly optimistic stance on TSLA stock, the firm’s estimates are still conservative relative to the electric car maker’s self-imposed targets.



