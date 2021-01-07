Wall Street Expects Tesla To Deliver 200,000 Vehicles In Q2

Tesla (TSLA) will report its Q2 2021 delivery and production numbers in a few days, and Wall Street is expecting about 200,000 vehicles. As a public company, Tesla releases its delivery and production numbers quarterly a day or two after the end of the quarter.

It’s an important event for the markets, which Tesla is now big enough to move, and delivery numbers dictate most of Tesla’s revenues.

Ahead of the release, Wall Street is trying to estimate deliveries, and as we previously discussed, this quarter might be more difficult to estimate.