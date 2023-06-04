Walmart To Create Coast To Coast Fast Charging Network

The world’s largest retailer, Walmart, plans to build its own “coast-to-coast” EV fast-charging network by 2030 to help deliver a convenient and affordable charging experience.

As the auto industry accelerates its transition toward fully electric, zero-emission vehicles, businesses are looking to adapt.

According to data from Cox Automotive – despite total vehicle sales falling 8% in the US last year – EV sales grew 65%, reaching 5.8% of all new car sales in the US.

The number of electric vehicles on the road is only projected to continue trending higher, with the US aiming for a 50% EV sales share by 2030. Several initiatives have been passed to accelerate the transition.