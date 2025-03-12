We saw this and had to fact check it and it's TRUE!



Just letting you all know I now identify as non-binary.

My pronouns are:

cheaper/insurance pic.twitter.com/lYprTaD8eu — Michael Pizzino (@PizzinoMichael) December 3, 2025

Yes, the claim in the X post is true—at least for certain Australian car insurers like NRMA, based on recent quotes and investigations. The screenshots you shared show a real pricing discrepancy: a male driver's comprehensive policy at $2,725.34 annually versus $1,944.30 for non-binary, a savings of about $781. This matches reports from early December 2025.



Quick Background on Why This Happens



* Gender as a Rating Factor: In Australia, insurers like NRMA use gender in risk assessments because actuarial data shows differences in accident rates (e.g., young males often have higher claims). Women typically pay less than men, but non-binary is treated as a separate category.

* Non-Binary Option: NRMA recently added "non-binary" to their online quoting tool to be inclusive. However, their algorithm assigns it lower-risk pricing (closer to female rates or even below), leading to cheaper quotes. Other insurers like Allianz show similar gaps—up to $500 less for non-binary.

* Recent Exposure: A 10 News+ investigation on December 1, 2025, tested NRMA quotes for a middle-aged Sydney driver in a Kia EV3: male ($2,236), female ($2,061), non-binary ($1,955). Radio host Ben Fordham highlighted a $800 drop for one caller. News.com.au and Insurance Business Magazine confirmed this with their own tests.



Important Caveats



* Location-Specific: This applies to Australia. In the US (where many similar viral posts circulate), 7 states ban gender-based pricing entirely (e.g., California, Michigan), and men actually pay ~1-5% more than women nationally in 2025 ($2,184 vs. $2,151 annually on average). Non-binary options exist with some US insurers (e.g., State Farm skips gender), but rates default to neutral or license gender—no widespread "discount" like in Australia.

* Not a Loophole to Exploit: NRMA and Allianz are reviewing their systems after this went viral, warning customers to provide accurate info. Falsely claiming non-binary could void claims or lead to fraud charges, as they verify against your driver's license.

* Your Discounts Section: Both quotes show "Your discounts" (with checkboxes), suggesting base rates before adjustments. The gap persists even after.





If you're in Australia and shopping, compare quotes across insurers—sites like Compare the Market can help. For US drivers, focus on safe driving discounts instead. If this is about a specific quote or location, share more details for tailored advice!







