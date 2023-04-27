Want More Power For Your EQ? That Will Be A Monthly Charge Says Mercedes

Mercedes-Benz has announced a new Performance Acceleration On-Demand over-the-air update (OTA) for the EQE 350 4Matic and EQS 450 4Matic Sedans and SUVs. Normally, this is cause for celebration, but we predict outrage in the comments section.

Performance Acceleration On-Demand is not free, and Mercedes-Benz will charge customers to add 60 horsepower to the EQE 350 4Matic Sedan and SUV models, and 80 hp to the EQS 450 4Matic. The result is a new combined power output of 348 hp for the 350 badged models and 435 hp for the 450s.

As for cost, there are three options to choose from.

The EQE 350 upgrade costs $60 per month, $600 per year, or $1,950 for the vehicle's lifetime. The EQS 450 upgrade is $90 per month, $900 per year, or $2,950 for the vehicle's lifetime.