Want The EXACT Vehicle With The RIGHT Specs? It's NOT Easy In 2021 And This Is A Tale Of American's Going To EXTREMES To FIND Inventory.

Rob Robinson spent an entire year looking online for a new Ford F-150 XL with two must-haves.



“I needed a long bed for hauling and an extended cab for dry, safe storage,” Robinson, 53, said. He finally found what he wanted, but the resident of Lake Worth, Florida, had to travel 650 miles to Cumming, Georgia, to get it.



Data from TrueCar shows that “more people are turning off search filters and searching the entire nation.”



Chintan Talati of Orange County, California, is one of them.



After calling dealerships all around the country and discovering that his first choice — a Kia Telluride SUV — was going for $10,000 to $15,000 over MSRP, and his second choice — the Chrysler Pacifica plug-in hybrid - had waiting lists of 50-100+ customers, he did the unthinkable.



“I bought a used minivan, which I never thought I’d do,” he said.



