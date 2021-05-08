Want To Know How To Get A HEADACHE? Let A Blond Almost WRECK Your BUGATTI!

Manny Khoshbin, a collector of exceptionally tasteful cars, just took delivery of this one-of-one Hermès Edition Bugatti Chiron bringing together the celebrated French luxury-goods designer and luxury-car specialist.



Manny Khoshbin is the president and CEO of The Khoshbin Company, based in Orange County, California. Manny immigrated to the U.S. with his family in the 1980s at the age of 14. He got his real estate license in 1992 and has spent the last three decades building his real estate empire.



