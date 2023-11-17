Want To Know WHY EV's Cost SO MUCH To Insure? Look How Much It Costs To FIX A Rivian After A 20MPH Collision.

The soaring costs to insure electric vehicles (EVs) stem from various factors. Firstly, EVs typically integrate advanced technology and specialized parts, which are often pricier to repair or replace compared to traditional internal combustion engine vehicles. The intricate electrical systems, batteries, and unique components demand specialized expertise and equipment, elevating repair expenses significantly.



Moreover, the limited availability of repair centers equipped to handle EVs contributes to inflated costs. Mechanics need specialized training to work on these vehicles, further increasing labor expenses. Additionally, the high expense of EV batteries, a core component, significantly impacts insurance costs. Replacing or repairing a damaged battery pack can be exorbitantly expensive, often rivaling the cost of an entire conventional car repair.



Lastly, the relatively new market for EVs means that insurance companies might lack comprehensive historical data on repair costs and frequency, leading them to err on the side of caution and charge higher premiums to mitigate potential risks, thereby inflating insurance costs for EV owners.



This owners' experiences of receiving repair estimates exceeding $18,000 after seemingly minor collisions, such as a 20mph impact, underline the unique cost challenges of insuring electric vehicles (EVs). Despite seemingly low-impact incidents, the specialized nature of EVs significantly inflates repair costs.



These instances highlight the expense of replacing or repairing EV components, particularly their intricate electrical systems and high-tech components. Even minor damages to an EV's specialized parts, including its battery pack or intricate sensors, can lead to disproportionately high repair bills.



Looks like the repair of our R1S is ballooning ??



Up significantly this morning from 12k to 18k right now. Ffs this was a really slow impact how can it cost an entire Honda civic to fix??? https://t.co/nB8SEko4Nd pic.twitter.com/llp5Fm1LX5 — Meccanica (@dictionaryhill) November 17, 2023



