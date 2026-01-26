Want To Know What Will Happen To The Canadian Car Market When The Chinese Arrive? Just Look At Australia

There are a lot of choices in China’s car market, and nearly every one of them is desperately seeking a new home in some export market. Brands like BYD or Xiaomi may have strong sales and profitability at home, but that’s the exception, not the rule. There are dozens of smaller players with big dreams and goals of seeing global domination outside of China, since, well, they just can’t generate the local volume needed to hit profitability. Often, these cars from lesser-known companies rely on exports to turn around dire profitability and sinking sales trends in their home country. Just look at Neta, a Chinese brand that has faced falling sales and financial woes in China as of late. It has hoped to find success by pivoting to markets like Thailand and Brazil. But the cars themselves don’t seem like they’re as good as ones from bigger brands with more money, like Geely or BYD, nor do they have the same after-sales support.



