Want To Know Why The Chinese Are Ahead Of Everyone Else With EVs? We Can Give You 230 BILLION Reasons Why

Agent009 submitted on 6/24/2024 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:39:31 AM

Views : 378 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: | SOURCE: www.carscoops.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

A new analysis by the Center for Strategic and International Studies has revealed the Chinese government has spent a staggering $230.8 billion to help support electric vehicle firms between 2009 and 2023. That’s a massive number and it dwarfs the $1 billion that the US government has provided in upfront clean vehicle tax credits this year.
 
Unsurprisingly, most of the spending is relatively recent. The think tank estimates that only $6.74 billion was spent between 2009 and 2017. However, that number “roughly tripled during 2018-2020, and then has risen again sharply since 2021.”


Read Article


Want To Know Why The Chinese Are Ahead Of Everyone Else With EVs? We Can Give You 230 BILLION Reasons Why

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)