Warranty Company Reveals What The Most Unreliable Cars Really Are

To determine the least reliable used cars you can buy in 2024, the team from the ultra-famous "carwow" YouTube channel teamed up with a leading UK aftermarket warranty provider. The data comes from thousands of detailed car breakdowns, so we'll discuss average fixing costs but also the most expensive repairs. The scoring system is pretty basic: it ranges from 0 to 100. The lower the score, the less reliable the car is, and vice versa.

We'll start with the top 10 least reliable and then switch to some extra bonus categories to keep things spicy.

The Range Rover Sport is at number 10, scoring 34.6/100 because of some well-known suspension issues. The warranty provider spent an average of 2,858 dollars to fix it. The most expensive fault was a more unusual engine problem, costing the company almost $38,000. The owner must have been very happy.