Warren Buffet's Berkshire Hathaway Sells Off All Of It's BYD Stock Holdings

For the majority of the past two decades, Chinese EV-maker BYD has been able to hang its hat on the fact that famed investor Warren Buffett held a stake in its business. That’s no longer the case, according to a recent filing from Berkshire Hathaway.

Berkshire’s stake in the Tesla rival dates back to 2008, when it wrote in its annual report it owned a 10% stake in an “amazing Chinese company” named BYD, which was building the vehicle of “the future … a new plug-in electric car.”

But according to a 10-Q form for Berkshire’s energy arm filed for the period ending June 30, 2025, the Buffett-led company has reduced its stake to zero.