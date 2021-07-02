Was Elon Musk Rolling On The Floor In Laughter At The INCREDIBLY LAME Cadillac Lyriq Super Bowl Ad?

Traditional auto companies know that if they don't ever find an answer to Elon and Tesla the future ain't pretty for them.



So you would think in everything they do trying to find an opening against him it would have to be with flawless execution.



You don't beat Tom Brady with gimmicks. You gotta out play him. Out think him. Same with Elon.



Well friends, this Cadillac Lyriq ad could be right up there in the 'LAMENESS' factor as the Charlie Chaplin IBM PC ad that ran against Apple in the 1984 Super Bowl.



It's no wonder Tesla doesn't need to advertise.











