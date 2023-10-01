Was It All A Lie? It Now Costs More To Charge An Electric Vehicle In The UK Than Fill Up A Gas One

It now costs more to run an electric car using public rapid chargers than it does its petrol equivalent, new data has revealed, with charging prices having risen by more than 50% in just eight months.

Yet when approached by Autocar, three of the UK’s biggest electric charging firms say they are setting prices as low as they can, and one campaign group has called on the government to cut VAT on public chargers to help those without access to a home charging port.

RAC data, released today, shows that since May the average price of using a rapid charger – that has a power output up to 50kW – has risen by 58% from 44.55p per kWh to 70.32p. This means charging a family-sized, 64kWh car such as the Hyundai Kona from empty to 80% costs £36, enough to cover around 188 miles.