Was It Worth It? DOJ To Charge 3 Terrorists For Tesla Fire Bombings - Each Face Up To 20 Years In Prison

Attacks on Teslas have become a common occurrence and now the federal government is getting heavily involved. As part of this effort, U.S. Attorney General Pamela Bondi has announced charges against three people for the “violent destruction of Tesla properties” using Molotov cocktails.

While the Department of Justice didn’t release many specifics, one of the defendants was involved in an attack on a Tesla dealership in Salem, Oregon. The government says this person was armed with a suppressed AR-15 rifle and was arrested after throwing approximately eight Molotov cocktails.