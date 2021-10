Harsh words from a potty-mouthed Democratic politician might have helped push Tesla’s headquarters out of the Golden State.

Tesla chief executive Elon Musk hinted Friday that a ‘F*ck Elon Musk’ tweet posted by State Assembly member Lorena Gonzalez in May 2020 inspired him to move the company to Texas.

The billionaire confirmed his motivations in a response to a Tesmanian.com article called ‘Tesla Moved its HQ to Texas Following Explicit Offer from California Assemblywoman.’