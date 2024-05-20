Washington DC And New Mexico Top List Of Uninsured Motorists On The Road At 25%

A shocking 24.9 percent of all drivers in New Mexico did not have car insurance in 2022, making it the state with the highest rate of uninsured motorists in America. Only Washington, D.C. has more uninsured drivers on the road than the southwestern state.

That’s a big problem for New Mexico, and for insured drivers there. Motorists who obey the law could be on the hook if they’re involved in a crash with an uninsured driver, which could make their premiums go up, even if they’re not at fault.