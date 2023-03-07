Washington DC Is Now Texting Driver Warnings Over Driving Habits

Washington, D.C. isn’t mad, it’s just disappointed with drivers who are frequent speeders and stop sign-rollers, and it will start letting them know that later this month. The District is launching a pilot program that will send personalized text messages to people it thinks are at risk of being involved in a serious crash in an effort to prevent the accident altogether. The project is being led by the D.C. Department of Transportation and The Lab @DC, as part of the District’s Vision Zero. The initiative seeks to eliminate all traffic deaths in the city, and the latest measure being enacted in its name lands somewhere between prosecuting future crimes and new age parenting. The District is using information gathered from its Automated Traffic Enforcement (ATE) system to build a statistical model that predicts a driver’s likelihood of being involved in a crash. It says that the system takes photos of a driver’s license plate when they run red lights, roll through stop signs, or speed.



Read Article