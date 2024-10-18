Washington DC Law Forces Apartment Complexes To Install EV Chargers For Tenants

It's one of the most common barriers we hear about when it comes to electric vehicle adoption: "What am I supposed to do if I live in an apartment?" And so far, solutions to that problem have been back-burnered. But Washington, D.C. may soon take some of the most proactive steps the U.S. has yet seen to guarantee charging access to renters and people who live in multi-family units. This week, the District's legislative body, the Council of the District of Columbia, unanimously passed a bill that would empower many residents with a "right to charge" their EVs. If signed into law by D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, the new law would provide a combination of government funding and new regulations to guarantee plug access at renovated buildings—and gas stations, too.



