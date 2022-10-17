Washington DC To Outlaw Right Turn On Red Lights

Washington, DC legislators have announced that the district will eliminate right turns at red lights in almost all cases starting in 2025.

According to legislators, the idea is to keep pedestrians from being hit by a car and not about eliminating options for navigating traffic. With large trucks, SUVs, and crossovers being so popular, one can see why pedestrians need extra protection from something like a Ford F-150.

The measure was passed under the Safer Streets Amendment Act of 2022, proposed this year, and passed by DC's council early in October. It's part of a broader package of safety measures. These measures fall under what the DC calls the "Vision Zero" initiative.