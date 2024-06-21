Washington DC Woman Has Kia Stolen Twice In 18 Months From A Secured Garage

It's not easy to be a Kia owner these days, and Nikki Peele knows this well. The DC woman, who owns a Kia Soul she (still) doesn't want to let go, is now struggling to recover her car after it got stolen for the second time in 18 months. If you've been reading the news in the last couple of years, you probably know that a Kia challenge that went viral on social media put a target on the back of nearly every Kia and Hyundai model. The video provided instructions on how to start a vulnerable vehicle in less than a minute, with several Kia and Hyundai models lacking an immobilizer exposed to the glitch. While not all Hyundais and Kias can be hacked using this method, members of an infamous group called Kia Boys often break into vehicles without even checking the model year.



