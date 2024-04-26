Washington State EV Incentives For Low And Middle Income Households Make A Toyota bZ4X As Cheap As $56 A Month

The comparatively high purchase price of electric vehicles is still one of the main pain points of getting into one, but if you live in Washington State you’re in for some very good news.

Starting this August, the Washington State Department of Commerce will offer up to $9,000 in instant rebates toward the lease of a new EV. Other incentives will also be available for used battery-powered cars and new EV purchases.

According to state officials, the $9,000 incentive can be applied as a point-of-sale rebate for new EV leases of three years or more. A $5,000 rebate is available for new EV purchases and two-year leases.