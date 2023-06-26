Washington State Follows Texas And Mandates All EV Chargers Have The Tesla Standard Plug

Another state is placing an emphasis on Tesla's North American Charging Standard (NACS) plug. Washington state has plans to require the NACS connection for charging companies in the region that want to use federal funding to build and expand charging infrastructure.

If this sounds familiar, Texas recently announced pretty much the same thing just a couple of days ago. And this all comes after recent announcements from Ford, General Motors, and Rivian stating plans to nix the Combined Charging System (CCS) connection in favor of Tesla's NACS plug.