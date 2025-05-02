Washington State Hellbent On Putting Dangerous Drivers Back On The Road Again

The Washington State Legislature is getting ready to help drivers with suspended licenses get back on the road. A new law would allow drivers who currently have a suspended license to drive, even if they have a history of speeding and street racing, as long as they put a speed-limiting device in their vehicle. Even if it's a Nissan Leaf. House Bill 1596, tentatively named the Andrea Smith Hudson Act, was introduced last week. Its introduction reads, "According to the American Motor Vehicle Administration, more than 70 percent of people with suspended licenses continue to drive during the suspension period. By leveraging technology to enable individuals to continue driving and prevent speeding, the legislature intends to enhance road safety to promote safer driving habits and keep the public safe."



