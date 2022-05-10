Washington State Loses Common Sense And Warns Consumers To NOT Use New Cybertruck As A Boat

The Washington State Department of Natural Resources has issued a warning on Twitter, cautioning Tesla fans and prospective owners against using the Cybertruck as a boat - not that anyone can, of course, since the electric pickup is nowhere to be seen. This follows Elon Musk's statement last week, where he promised the truck would be waterproof enough to "serve briefly as a boat, so it can cross rivers, lakes & even seas that aren't too choppy."

Unsurprisingly, the agency found this alarming and quoted Musk's original tweet with a message that reads, "Our derelict vessel crews are begging you to understand that anything that 'serves briefly as a boat' should not be used as a boat." This is accompanied by an image of a stranded vehicle trapped in flood waters.