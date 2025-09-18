Washington State Overtakes California For Most Expensive Gas In The US Market

Agent009 submitted on 9/18/2025 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:23:11 AM

Views : 446 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.motor1.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The last time US gas prices averaged below $2.00 for an entire month was during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. Today, average prices are well above $3.00—and rising. While costs vary by state and county, one state stands out as more expensive than the rest.

 
Surprisingly, it’s not California. As of September 17, 2025, Washington state has the highest average gas prices in the nation, according to AAA, at $4.657 per gallon. California follows closely at $4.656 per gallon.
 
Washington’s average is $1.457 above the national average of $3.200. Within the state, San Juan County tops the list at $4.979 per gallon, while King County—home to Seattle and several major cities—is third with an average of $4.881.


Read Article


Washington State Overtakes California For Most Expensive Gas In The US Market

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)