Washington State To BAN Most NON-Electric Vehicles By 2030. WHAT Could GO WRONG?

Washington state plans to ban most non-electric vehicles by 2030, according to a newly signed bill by Gov. Jay Inslee.



The bill says that all vehicles of the model year 2030 or later that are sold, purchased, or registered in the state must be electric.



"On or before December 31, 2023, the interagency electric vehicle coordinating council ... shall complete a scoping plan for achieving the 2030 target," it reads.



The bill covers a lot of transportation issues in the state and is a part of a larger $16.9 billion transportation package called “Move Ahead Washington," which Inslee described as a way to create more efficient transportation options.



In other news, Gov. Inslee said it will be GREAT for the states economy and competitiveness. And residents of the fine state are anticipating he will be committed Belluve and we don't mean the one outside of Seattle, if he keeps making decisions like this. We made that part up but it should be true.









