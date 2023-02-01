Washington State To Require Massive Insurance Policies For Autonomous Vehicles

If you're a company planning on testing your autonomous cars in Washington state, then we have some unfortunate news for you. The state is will be requiring companies testing self-driving technology to have an insurance policy that covers at least $5 million dollars starting January 1, 2023.

To put this in perspective, a normal, human-piloted vehicle only needs to have $25,000 worth of insurance to drive on public roads so we're talking about a 200% increase. This policy isn't all that surprising given how many high-profile autonomous crashes we have seen recently. The technology is just too unproven, so it makes sense a city isn't going to blindly trust a Model S to get the job done anymore.



