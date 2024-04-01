Wasted Time? Average Non Tesla EV Fast Charging Session In US Is 42 Minutes

An intriguing study out of the U.S. has shed new light on the public charging habits of EV owners in the United States, revealing that consumers spend far longer plugged into free charging stations than they do paid alternatives.



The study from Energetics analyzed 2.4 million charging sessions over three years ending June 30, 2023, revealing the average paid fast-charging session at a non-Tesla charger was 42 minutes. When factoring in Tesla Superchargers, the average charging time dropped to 31 minutes.





Read Article