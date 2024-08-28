Watch: Chrysler Heir Pens Open Letter To Out Of Touch Stellantis Executives

Many Americans disagree with the way that Stellantis has treated Chrysler in recent years, reducing its lineup to the, now discontinued, 300 sedan and the Pacifica minivan. Frank B. Rhodes, Jr., the great grandson of Walter P. Chrysler who founded the Chrysler Corporation in 1925, stepped in with a rather ambitious proposal, calling investors and workers to collectively save the iconic brand alongside Dodge, Ram, and Jeep.
 
In a short video and a letter, Rhodes highlighted the importance of Chrysler in the American automotive history, and shared his views about the current state of the automaker. The Chrysler heir proposed himself as a leader for a “much-needed” change, asking the support of investors and workers for taking control of the brand ahead of its 100th anniversary next year.



 


