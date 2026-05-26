Watch: Hennessey Challenger Demon Lays A Burnout At 100 MPH

It wants to kill me bad. Everything is off. Honestly, don’t turn everything off. That’s the wrong idea for 99%. When the President says it, it hit differently, doesn’t it? This is an all-out declaration of war. Don’t worry, it’s not in the literal sense of the phrase – although certain sectors of a certain industry might take it to heart.



Hennessey aren’t known for twisting words, and they mean what they say.

Selling cars is an art, but that opening phrase would probably have prospects listen to their second, third, fourth, and final thoughts about buying it. Unless, of course, that catchphrase isn’t bad salesmanship, but downright Extreme Hazard Warning. Which is befitting of the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 1700.





